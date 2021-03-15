Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] is -17.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. [NASDAQ: PPTA] gained 20.15% on the last trading session, reaching $7.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Perpetua Resources Can Help Secure U.S. Production of Critical Mineral Antimony.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (formerly Midas Gold Corp.) (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) welcomes President Joe Biden’s recently issued Executive Order on securing America’s critical supply chains. Perpetua Resources is in the process of permitting America’s only mined source of antimony, a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, technology, and energy sectors. The Executive Order declares strengthening the resilience of the American supply chain as a policy of the Administration and requires that over the next one hundred days supply chain risks and policy recommendations be brought forward regarding semiconductor manufacturing, high-capacity batteries, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

“Securing our country’s critical supply chains is a bi-partisan effort we can all support,” said Perpetua Resources President and CEO Laurel Sayer. “President Biden’s Executive Order places critical minerals in the national spotlight, and antimony is a key mineral in three out of the four areas the President has directed federal officials to focus on over the next 100 days. We are encouraged by the recognition that responsible, domestic sourcing of minerals like antimony is essential to building resilient supply chains and a stronger, more sustainable, American future.”.

Perpetua Resources Corp. represents 47.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $371.15 million with the latest information. PPTA stock price has been found in the range of $6.40 to $9.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.87K shares, PPTA reached a trading volume of 1748883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perpetua Resources Corp. is set at 0.72

Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.17. With this latest performance, PPTA shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 6.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for PPTA is now -56.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.84. Additionally, PPTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] managed to generate an average of -$384,456 per employee.

Positions in Perpetua Resources Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Perpetua Resources Corp. [NASDAQ:PPTA] by around 117,261 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,475 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.