Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $52

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] plunged by -$1.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.36 during the day while it closed the day at $33.89. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Pacific Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Award to New Employee.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) (“Pacific Biosciences” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options covering an aggregate of 80,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences common stock to a recently hired employee under the Pacific Biosciences 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2020 Inducement Plan”) effective on February 25, 2021.

The 2020 Inducement Plan is used exclusively to grant equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Pacific Biosciences as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Pacific Biosciences in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 15.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has inclined by 61.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 386.23% and gained 30.65% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $6.86 billion, with 186.16 million shares outstanding and 180.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 3387053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACB in the course of the last twelve months was 370.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.90.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 386.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1029.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 32.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 106.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,952 million, or 99.60% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,504,629, which is approximately 43.638% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,115,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.26 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $485.31 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 38.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 55,403,186 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 30,948,890 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 89,280,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,633,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,972,603 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,323,266 shares during the same period.