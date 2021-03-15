Oppenheimer lifts LendingClub Corporation [LC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] traded at a high on 03/12/21, posting a 18.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.08. The company report on March 11, 2021 that LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Originations Increase 56% Quarter-over-Quarter, Exceeding High End of Guidance Range.

Acquisition of Radius Bancorp Creates First Digital Marketplace Bank in the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7989046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corporation stands at 10.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.56%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $1.13 billion, with 81.39 million shares outstanding and 75.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 7989046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.91.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.09. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.10 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 12.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.43.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.55. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$182,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LendingClub Corporation posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -528.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $1,047 million, or 89.70% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,455,162, which is approximately -0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,181,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.21 million in LC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $88.15 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly 27.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 12,998,438 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,001,221 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 49,440,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,440,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,129,729 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,117 shares during the same period.