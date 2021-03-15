Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $200

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 8.07% on the last trading session, reaching $202.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Novavax Confirms High Levels of Efficacy Against Original and Variant COVID-19 Strains in United Kingdom and South Africa Trials.

– 100% protection against severe disease.

– Final analysis in U.K. trial confirms 96% efficacy against original strain of COVID-19.

Novavax Inc. represents 65.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.86 billion with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $192.2575 to $217.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 8875155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $281.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $132 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 25.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.97. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -32.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2082.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.59, while it was recorded at 178.13 for the last single week of trading, and 127.38 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $7,877 million, or 54.60% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,598,760, which is approximately 3.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,125,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $768.21 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 216.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 10,552,441 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 3,501,631 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 24,790,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,844,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,690 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,183 shares during the same period.