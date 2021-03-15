Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $48

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.96%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings.

Continued sequential sales improvement across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Digital sales of approximately $2 billion represented 54% of business.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock rose by 108.10%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.11. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.90 billion, with 157.50 million shares outstanding and 109.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 7374627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $28 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.96. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.94, while it was recorded at 38.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.07. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -18.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,710.16. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted -3.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -211.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.52%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,934 million, or 63.80% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,656,834, which is approximately 350.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,402,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.33 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $399.88 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -1.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 21,828,579 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 28,104,431 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 45,150,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,083,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,473,497 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,460,536 shares during the same period.