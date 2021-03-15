Market cap of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] reaches 8.93B – now what?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $40.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2021 that US Foods Spring Scoop Caters to Consumers’ Growing Interest in Well-Being, Sustainability.

Launch includes 21 products offering well-being, sustainable attributes under the company’s Hungry for Better initiative.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced the launch of Spring 2021 Scoop™, “Hungry for Better,” which features products that cater to consumers’ growing interest in dining options that support their planet, their communities and themselves. ’s consumers are more deliberate and conscientious about their dining choices and are seeking products with simple and authentic ingredients that can also satisfy specific dietary needs. At the same time, they are also demanding products with sustainable attributes, and research shows that these consumer behaviors have only intensified since the start of the pandemic. To meet this growing need, US Foods Spring Scoop highlights 21 products that offer a well-being and/or sustainable attribute and are part of the company’s growing portfolio of products under the Hungry for Better initiative.

US Foods Holding Corp. represents 220.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.93 billion with the latest information. USFD stock price has been found in the range of $39.91 to $41.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 3238037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $22 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 39.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for USFD stock

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.65, while it was recorded at 39.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD.

An analysis of insider ownership at US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $8,382 million, or 95.70% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,826,993, which is approximately -19.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,179,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.86 million in USFD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $723.81 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 1.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 27,755,528 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 21,316,118 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 158,238,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,310,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,514,737 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,599 shares during the same period.