Market cap of REV Group Inc. [REVG] reaches 1.14B – now what?

REV Group Inc. [NYSE: REVG] closed the trading session at $20.37 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.815, while the highest price level was $20.39. The company report on March 10, 2021 that REV Group, Inc. Reports Improved Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Provides Fiscal 2021 Full Year Guidance.

First quarter net sales of $554.0 million compared to $532.1 million in the prior year quarter.

First quarter net income of $0.0 million compared to a net loss of $9.4 million in the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.21 percent and weekly performance of 52.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 166.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 80.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 94.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 313.39K shares, REVG reached to a volume of 1082643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about REV Group Inc. [REVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVG shares is $14.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for REV Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for REV Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on REVG stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for REVG shares from 13 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REV Group Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for REVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for REVG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

REVG stock trade performance evaluation

REV Group Inc. [REVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.13. With this latest performance, REVG shares gained by 80.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.69 for REV Group Inc. [REVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

REV Group Inc. [REVG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REV Group Inc. [REVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.47 and a Gross Margin at +9.43. REV Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.34.

Return on Total Capital for REVG is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.81. Additionally, REVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] managed to generate an average of -$4,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.REV Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for REV Group Inc. [REVG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, REV Group Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REVG.

REV Group Inc. [REVG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 98.20% of REVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVG stocks are: AIP, LLC with ownership of 33,774,310, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,532,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.33 million in REVG stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $65.95 million in REVG stock with ownership of nearly 50.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REV Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in REV Group Inc. [NYSE:REVG] by around 4,093,153 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,620,588 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 52,215,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,929,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,558 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 35,960 shares during the same period.