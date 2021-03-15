Market cap of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] reaches 51.70M – now what?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] gained 14.10% or 0.54 points to close at $4.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1315012 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Lixte Biotechnology to Showcase Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Capital Conference.

LB-100 is Currently in Clinical Studies for Four Cancer Targets:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic (MDS) Syndromes.

It opened the trading session at $3.74, the shares rose to $4.7899 and dropped to $3.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LIXT points out that the company has recorded -38.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, LIXT reached to a volume of 1315012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51

Trading performance analysis for LIXT stock

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LIXT is now -75.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.64.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP with ownership of 166,667, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.00% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 57,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in LIXT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 225,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.