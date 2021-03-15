Monday, March 15, 2021
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] reaches 62.72M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] price surged by 6.53 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Genetic Technologies Signs Multi-Year US Distribution Agreement for COVID Risk Test.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business is pleased to announce a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement (‘Agreement’) with US-based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), a leading central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, for the production, distribution and sale of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (sdr) Test (‘COVID-19 Risk Test’) in the United States.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Highlights.

A sum of 3526309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Genetic Technologies Limited shares reached a high of $5.34 and dropped to a low of $4.32 until finishing in the latest session at $4.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

GENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, GENE shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genetic Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 75,512, which is approximately 41.631% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 64,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in GENE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.11 million in GENE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 94,129 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,501 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 121,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,700 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,354 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleNordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $48
Next articleFoley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] is -7.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

why Adient plc [ADNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.67

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adient plc jumped around 7.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.47 at the close of the session, up 17.73%. The company...
Read more
Companies

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] is -7.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. loss -0.48% or -0.05 points to close at $10.33 with a heavy trading volume of 6332164 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $48

Brandon Evans - 0
Nordstrom Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.