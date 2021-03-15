Market cap of Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] reaches 62.72M – now what?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] price surged by 6.53 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Genetic Technologies Signs Multi-Year US Distribution Agreement for COVID Risk Test.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business is pleased to announce a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement (‘Agreement’) with US-based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), a leading central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, for the production, distribution and sale of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (sdr) Test (‘COVID-19 Risk Test’) in the United States.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Highlights.

A sum of 3526309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Genetic Technologies Limited shares reached a high of $5.34 and dropped to a low of $4.32 until finishing in the latest session at $4.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

GENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, GENE shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genetic Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 75,512, which is approximately 41.631% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 64,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in GENE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.11 million in GENE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 94,129 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,501 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 121,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,700 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,354 shares during the same period.