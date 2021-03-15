Market cap of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] reaches 28.40M – now what?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] gained 5.15% or 0.07 points to close at $1.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1832259 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announced the signing of Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company” NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, announced that the Company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd. The Company and Baite Biological Group plan to carry out cooperation in market expansion and production research and development in three aspects: (1) In Vitro Diagnostic industry, (2) hospital intelligent laboratory, (3) production and manufacturing of high-end medical devices.

Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd. is a research, production, trade in one of the digital laboratory medical analysis instruments and in vitro diagnostic reagent enterprises, is a national high-tech enterprises in the People’s Republic of China.

It opened the trading session at $1.28, the shares rose to $1.44 and dropped to $1.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXF points out that the company has recorded 85.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -286.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 427.58K shares, DXF reached to a volume of 1832259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.35. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4344, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0531 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.42 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.69.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now 13.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.71. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] managed to generate an average of $424,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 174,292, which is approximately 192.417% of the company’s market cap and around 10.86% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 79,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in DXF stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $47000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 255,440 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 65,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,900 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.