Market Analysts see Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.08%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will attend Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference on March 8 – 11, 2021.

About Sabra.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock rose by 87.71%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.48. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 208.12 million shares outstanding and 204.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 3725411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $18.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.76 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.59. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $3,642,553 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,427 million, or 91.50% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,370,044, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,149,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.46 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $178.78 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 18,441,276 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 16,148,399 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 154,794,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,383,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,040 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,929,270 shares during the same period.