Market Analysts see Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] closed the trading session at $26.10 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.80, while the highest price level was $27.55. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Playtika Announces Closing of Debt Refinancing Resulting in Over $80 Million Annual Cash Interest Savings.

New $1.9 Billion Term Loan B and $600 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes to Replace Existing $2.375 Billion Term Loan B.

Revolver Upsized to 5-year $600 Million Facility.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, PLTK reached to a volume of 1418317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79.

PLTK stock trade performance evaluation

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK], while it was recorded at 26.71 for the last single week of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 19.70%.