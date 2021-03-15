Market Analysts see NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] closed the trading session at $12.24 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.59, while the highest price level was $12.64. The company report on March 5, 2021 that NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on March 10, 2021.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, announced management will host a conference call to discuss trends in optical communications and related technologies on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The session will focus on industry trends and on NeoPhotonics’ product and technology differentiation addressing important issues for the introduction and growth of 400Gbps Pluggable Modules for DCI to Long Haul Applications. That is, for 400ZR and Speed Over Distance, as distance or reach extends, the range of applications that will benefit from IP over DWDM architectures in optical networks increases. This webinar will showcase NeoPhotonics 400ZR and 400ZR+ solutions and illustrate the technologies required for these demanding applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.65 percent and weekly performance of 36.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 99.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.02K shares, NPTN reached to a volume of 5103369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NPTN stock trade performance evaluation

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.15. With this latest performance, NPTN shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 8.66 for the last 200 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for NPTN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.83. Additionally, NPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] managed to generate an average of -$3,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 240.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $523 million, or 85.00% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,714,597, which is approximately 5.652% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,523,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.13 million in NPTN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $33.4 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 3.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 5,054,975 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,154,477 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,509,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,719,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 872,219 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,580,710 shares during the same period.