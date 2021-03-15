Market Analysts see Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ATSG] plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.18 during the day while it closed the day at $29.32. The company report on March 9, 2021 that ATSG Launches Brand Realignment to Focus on Strong Market Positioning and Growth Potential.

Reflecting a 360-degree brand promise highlighting market leading bundled services.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) has launched a brand realignment unifying the company’s spectrum of aviation businesses.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock has also gained 3.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATSG stock has declined by -3.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.95% and lost -6.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ATSG stock reached $1.85 billion, with 59.19 million shares outstanding and 58.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.40K shares, ATSG reached a trading volume of 1068702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATSG shares is $34.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.50, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on ATSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Transport Services Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATSG in the course of the last twelve months was 971.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ATSG stock trade performance evaluation

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, ATSG shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 30.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.66 for the last 200 days.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +12.62. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.60.

Return on Total Capital for ATSG is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.95. Additionally, ATSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] managed to generate an average of $4,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. go to 0.50%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,604 million, or 94.30% of ATSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATSG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,688,163, which is approximately 58.132% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,587,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.1 million in ATSG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $149.48 million in ATSG stock with ownership of nearly 2.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Transport Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ATSG] by around 6,178,038 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,144,496 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,394,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,717,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATSG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,723 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 407,177 shares during the same period.