Lennar Corporation [LEN] Is Currently -3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.24%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 28, 2021 after the market closes on March 16, 2021. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, LEN stock rose by 89.38%. The one-year Lennar Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.92. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.75 billion, with 309.15 million shares outstanding and 285.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, LEN stock reached a trading volume of 3339789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $95.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $84 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.83, while it was recorded at 89.41 for the last single week of trading, and 75.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.87 and a Gross Margin at +23.02. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $256,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.

LEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corporation posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,658 million, or 96.90% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,599,421, which is approximately -1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,330,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -7.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 16,246,132 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 20,396,024 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 221,102,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,744,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,275 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,306 shares during the same period.