Kellogg Company [K] Stock trading around $60.64 per share: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] price surged by 2.33 percent to reach at $1.38. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Eggo Gives Away 100,000 Waffles To Stressed Parents On The Hardest Morning Of The Year.

Under Pressure: Eggo’s New Data-Driven “L’Eggometer” Identifies Parental Pain Points and Keeps the Help Coming with a Year-Long Million Waffle Giveaway.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

It happens every year, but somehow, we’re never ready for it: Daylight Saving Time. Kids acting cranky because their schedules are thrown off and the pressure put on parents having to be the ones to hold it together. That one missing hour leaves everyone – including parents – sleepy and disoriented from the get-go, making mornings even harder than they already are.

A sum of 3405919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Kellogg Company shares reached a high of $60.74 and dropped to a low of $59.40 until finishing in the latest session at $60.64.

The one-year K stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.33. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $65.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 28.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.01, while it was recorded at 59.60 for the last single week of trading, and 64.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

K Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.93%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,081 million, or 89.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 60,465,170, which is approximately -0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,109,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.41 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,879,404 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 16,959,903 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 265,323,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,162,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,868,795 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,006,474 shares during the same period.