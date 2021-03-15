Jefferies slashes price target on J.Jill Inc. [JILL] – find out why.

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] closed the trading session at $5.07 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.12, while the highest price level was $5.45. The company report on March 2, 2021 that J.Jill, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 16, 2021.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be released before market open on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (844) 502-5028 or (647) 689-5145 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 3458724 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.92 percent and weekly performance of 17.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 503.04K shares, JILL reached to a volume of 1139698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about J.Jill Inc. [JILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JILL shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JILL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

JILL stock trade performance evaluation

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, JILL shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +56.51. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] managed to generate an average of -$34,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 72.30% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 266,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in JILL stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 516,047 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 120,972 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 487,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,124,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 489,907 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 101,913 shares during the same period.