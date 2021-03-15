Jefferies lifts Manchester United plc [MANU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] slipped around -1.87 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.26 at the close of the session, down -9.29%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Manchester United Plc Announces Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholder.

Manchester United plc (“Manchester United”) announced the offering of 5,000,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares by the Avram Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust (the “Selling Shareholder”). Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any Class A Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholder. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “MANU.”.

The sole underwriter for this offering is J.P. Morgan.

Manchester United plc stock is now 9.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MANU Stock saw the intraday high of $18.44 and lowest of $17.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.22, which means current price is +28.05% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 144.58K shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 2188989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manchester United plc [MANU]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.40, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on MANU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MANU stock performed recently?

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.93 and a Gross Margin at -1.59. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.56.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.90. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manchester United plc posted -4.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -542.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to 5.43%.

Insider trade positions for Manchester United plc [MANU]

There are presently around $593 million, or 86.50% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,567,199, which is approximately -0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 14.76% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 11,358,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.41 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $44.72 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly 1.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 1,464,299 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,631,754 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 29,378,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,474,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 579,660 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 306,423 shares during the same period.