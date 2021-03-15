Information Services Group Inc. [III] Revenue clocked in at $248.20 million, up 34.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: III] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.42 at the close of the session, up 13.62%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Information Services Group Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results.

Reports fourth-quarter revenues of $66 million, up 8 percent sequentially; adjusted EBITDA of $9 million, up 11 percent sequentially—both exceeding guidance.

Reports operating income of $4 million; GAAP EPS of $0.03 and adjusted EPS of $0.10.

Information Services Group Inc. stock is now 34.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. III Stock saw the intraday high of $4.44 and lowest of $3.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.11, which means current price is +39.43% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 184.75K shares, III reached a trading volume of 1166999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Information Services Group Inc. [III]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for III shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on III stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Information Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Information Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on III stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Information Services Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for III stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for III in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has III stock performed recently?

Information Services Group Inc. [III] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.55. With this latest performance, III shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for III stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Information Services Group Inc. [III]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Information Services Group Inc. [III]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Information Services Group Inc. [III] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.35. Information Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Information Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Information Services Group Inc. [III]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Information Services Group Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for III. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Information Services Group Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Information Services Group Inc. [III]

There are presently around $102 million, or 48.60% of III stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of III stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,155,746, which is approximately -5.773% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,424,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.71 million in III stocks shares; and LLR WALNUT, L.P., currently with $10.64 million in III stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Information Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:III] by around 1,324,290 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,512,220 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,309,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,146,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. III stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,782 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 212,430 shares during the same period.