ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain 129.11% so far this year. What now?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] price plunged by -10.26 percent to reach at -$3.49. The company report on March 11, 2021 that ImmunityBio Announces Novel ACE2 Decoy COVID-19 Therapeutic that Shows High Binding to SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Neutralizes Live Viruses.

A recombinant ‘ACE2 Decoy’ shows robust binding to current SARS-CoV-2 variants and potential to outsmart viral evolution against antibodies.

Traps and neutralizes live SARS-CoV-2 viruses with the potential of a hAd5 ACE2 Decoy to serve both as a therapeutic and a protective vaccine.

A sum of 1158209 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. ImmunityBio Inc. shares reached a high of $33.60 and dropped to a low of $30.00 until finishing in the latest session at $30.54.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37209.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.96. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 366.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 953.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 32.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82545.95. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83227.93.

Return on Total Capital for IBRX is now -67.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.26. Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$540,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $357 million, or 10.90% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,303,410, which is approximately 56.809% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,027,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.93 million in IBRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.38 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 25.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 3,659,571 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,164,226 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,858,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,681,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,830 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,400 shares during the same period.