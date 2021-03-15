GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Revenue clocked in at $510.40 million, down -3.20% YTD: What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -10.42% on the last trading session, reaching $39.05 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that GoodRx Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. represents 241.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.06 billion with the latest information. GDRX stock price has been found in the range of $37.72 to $40.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 8173533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $50.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.79, while it was recorded at 41.13 for the last single week of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.60 and a Current Ratio set at 19.60.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 36.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $4,963 million, or 97.70% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,446,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.6 million in GDRX stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $118.33 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 18,109,613 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,316,157 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 96,671,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,097,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,267,298 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,375,900 shares during the same period.