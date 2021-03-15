Goldman slashes price target on Stellantis N.V. [STLA] – find out why.

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.64%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that The Return of an Icon: All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Now Available to Order; Pricing Announced.

2022 Wagoneer lineup starts at U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,995; Grand Wagoneer starts at U.S. MSRP of $86,995 (excluding destination), marking the rebirth of a premium American icon and delivering an unprecedented customer service experience.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 135.45%. The one-year Stellantis N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.32. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.75 billion, with 3.12 billion shares outstanding and 522.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 5917386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.42

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.69, while it was recorded at 17.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

STLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stellantis N.V. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

107 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 49,248,924 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 67,868,299 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 314,454,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,571,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,442,438 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 22,349,025 shares during the same period.