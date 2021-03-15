Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, down -15.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 9, 2021 that GOL to Host Conference Call on March 10 – Corporate Merger Proposal with SMILES.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces that it will host on March 10 (Wednesday) a Conference Call to share with all shareholders the latest information on its Corporate Merger Proposal with SMILES, as well as the most frequent questions and answers on this subject.

The Company believes your attendance is relevant for transparency, access of information, and equality of treatment among all shareholders of both GOL and SMILES.

A sum of 4247544 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares reached a high of $8.33 and dropped to a low of $7.93 until finishing in the latest session at $8.32.

The one-year GOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.82. The average equity rating for GOL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now 36.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$7,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

GOL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162 million, or 17.00% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,786,759, which is approximately 20.792% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,705,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.19 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.15 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -33.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,633,205 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,814,160 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,980,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,427,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,797,445 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,162,656 shares during the same period.