Funko Inc. [FNKO] Revenue clocked in at $639.60 million, up 71.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] price surged by 15.92 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Funko Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales of $227 Million, Up 6%; Provides 2021 Outlook for 25% to 30% Sales Growth.

Q4 2020 U.S. Sales Increased 18% to $171 Million, Representing Largest Domestic Quarter Ever.

Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

A sum of 6229223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 553.05K shares. Funko Inc. shares reached a high of $18.6319 and dropped to a low of $15.80 until finishing in the latest session at $17.77.

The one-year FNKO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -90.67. The average equity rating for FNKO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Funko Inc. [FNKO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $6.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on FNKO stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FNKO shares from 25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNKO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FNKO Stock Performance Analysis:

Funko Inc. [FNKO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.02. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.48 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.61, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Funko Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +31.38. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Total Capital for FNKO is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.20. Additionally, FNKO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] managed to generate an average of $5,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FNKO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Funko Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 2.70%.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $457 million, or 77.20% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,939,382, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.54 million in FNKO stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $41.32 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 63.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 3,798,393 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,510,182 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,390,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,699,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,788 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,259 shares during the same period.