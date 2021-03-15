For ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.54 during the day while it closed the day at $4.39. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates; Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Heidi Hagen Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer Replacing Dr. Laurence Cooper; Search for Permanent CEO Initiated.

Dr. Laurence Cooper Expected to Continue with Company in a Scientific Advisory Role.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 2.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIOP stock has inclined by 60.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.21% and gained 74.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIOP stock reached $1.03 billion, with 213.03 million shares outstanding and 200.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, ZIOP reached a trading volume of 3018385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ZIOP stock trade performance evaluation

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares dropped by -20.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -71.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$754,491 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $490 million, or 57.10% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,560,333, which is approximately 23.859% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,969,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.11 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $66.52 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 9,921,628 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,967,895 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 95,660,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,549,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,188 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 704,454 shares during the same period.