FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] Is Currently -8.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The company report on March 12, 2021 that FedNat Holding Company Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock.

FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.75 per share for gross proceeds of $16.625 million. The net proceeds from the sale of the shares, after deducting the underwriter’s discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $15.2 million. In addition, the underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of common stock from the Company at the public offering price, less the underwriter’s discount.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the common stock for general corporate purposes, including to provide additional liquidity in its holding company to be available for future capital contributions to its insurance company subsidiaries, if necessary. The closing of the offering is subject to market and other conditions and is expected to close on March 15, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.09, the shares rose to $5.20 and dropped to $4.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNHC points out that the company has recorded -36.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.34K shares, FNHC reached to a volume of 1253008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNHC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for FNHC stock

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.20. With this latest performance, FNHC shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.96. FedNat Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Total Capital for FNHC is now -27.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.44. Additionally, FNHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.67.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedNat Holding Company posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $28 million, or 51.60% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,062,443, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 966,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.43 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly 5.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedNat Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 405,195 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,424,156 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,583,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,412,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,795 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 581,339 shares during the same period.