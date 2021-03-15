Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Is Currently 3.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.97 during the day while it closed the day at $5.92. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Energy Fuels Receives First Shipments of Natural Monazite Ore; Commercial Recovery of Rare Earths Expected to Begin in U.S. in Coming Weeks.

Energy Fuels expects to commercially produce an intermediate rare earth element product at a stage more advanced than any other U.S. company.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the first shipments of natural monazite ore arrived at the Company’s White Mesa Mill (the “Mill”) in Blanding, Utah this past weekend. This material was separated by The Chemours Company at its Offerman Mineral Sand Plant in Georgia and transported by truck to the Mill. In the coming weeks, Energy Fuels expects to gradually ramp-up production of an intermediate rare earth element (“REE”) product, called a “mixed REE carbonate.” This product will then advance to REE separation, which is the next stage in the REE value chain. Energy Fuels also expects to recover the uranium in the ore, which will be used as fuel for the generation of clean, carbon-free nuclear energy.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock has also gained 12.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUUU stock has inclined by 126.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 246.20% and gained 38.97% year-on date.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $820.78 million, with 138.65 million shares outstanding and 128.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3542860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. On September 22, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UUUU shares from 6.30 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 415.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 599.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 22.05% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,904,807, which is approximately 17.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,255,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.11 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.91 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 9.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,156,522 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,339,099 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,645,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,140,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,626 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 719,234 shares during the same period.