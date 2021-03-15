Domo Inc. [DOMO] Is Currently -7.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ: DOMO] loss -7.30% on the last trading session, reaching $62.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results.

Domo Inc. represents 29.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.02 billion with the latest information. DOMO stock price has been found in the range of $61.22 to $70.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 567.28K shares, DOMO reached a trading volume of 1368024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Domo Inc. [DOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMO shares is $68.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Domo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Domo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $38, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DOMO stock. On December 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DOMO shares from 34 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domo Inc. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11.

Trading performance analysis for DOMO stock

Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, DOMO shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 442.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for Domo Inc. [DOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.04, while it was recorded at 61.88 for the last single week of trading, and 44.81 for the last 200 days.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domo Inc. [DOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.77 and a Gross Margin at +66.12. Domo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.27.

Return on Total Capital for DOMO is now -199.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -243.20. Additionally, DOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 487.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Domo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domo Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Domo Inc. [DOMO]

There are presently around $1,331 million, or 81.70% of DOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,276,625, which is approximately 9.677% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 2,201,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.45 million in DOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.84 million in DOMO stock with ownership of nearly 13.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Domo Inc. [NASDAQ:DOMO] by around 5,499,930 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,724,328 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,087,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,311,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,771,360 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,854,978 shares during the same period.