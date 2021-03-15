Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain 65.67% so far this year. What now?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] gained 6.73% or 0.14 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3124043 shares. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:.

M Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual ConferenceMarch 17-18, 2021Presentation available on-demand for event participants beginning Wednesday, March 17You may learn more about the event and register HERE.

It opened the trading session at $2.1065, the shares rose to $2.4199 and dropped to $2.1065, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DARE points out that the company has recorded 111.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -196.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, DARE reached to a volume of 3124043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.22

Trading performance analysis for DARE stock

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -360.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -186.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.58. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$750,728 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $11 million, or 12.00% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,993,275, which is approximately 257.669% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 707,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.72 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 2,783,296 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 39,903 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,152,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,975,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,123 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 32,450 shares during the same period.