Coupang Inc. [CPNG] moved down -1.58: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.47 at the close of the session, down -1.58%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.58M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 30441218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 13.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.