Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, down -19.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] gained 4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $23.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Clarivate to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Information Services Conference on March 18, 2021.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/infoservices2021/idd6962I.cfmhttps://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2829419/B68713F26578AC291009DCAC2D96EB7F.

Clarivate Plc represents 607.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.94 billion with the latest information. CLVT stock price has been found in the range of $22.74 to $24.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 3394390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 89.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CLVT stock

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -19.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 22.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.80. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$12,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarivate Plc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 21.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $9,199 million, or 77.10% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 115,864,432, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 67,336,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $893.18 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 42.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 156,436,573 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 30,725,330 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 197,405,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,567,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,513,784 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 17,800,552 shares during the same period.