Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell -9.20% so far this year. What now?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.7652 during the day while it closed the day at $71.26. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cerner Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results.

Strong Finish to Year with All Key Metrics Within Company Guidance Ranges.

Results Reflect Solid Execution During Pandemic.

Cerner Corporation stock has also gained 1.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CERN stock has declined by -4.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.25% and lost -9.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CERN stock reached $21.77 billion, with 306.40 million shares outstanding and 306.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 3313472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $81.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CERN stock trade performance evaluation

Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, CERN shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.05, while it was recorded at 70.77 for the last single week of trading, and 73.19 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerner Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 11.51%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,537 million, or 87.30% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,645,742, which is approximately -1.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,096,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CERN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.11 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 4.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 12,554,222 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 13,023,325 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 234,549,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,126,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,295,233 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,986 shares during the same period.