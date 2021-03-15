BTIG Research lifts Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] closed the trading session at $3.71 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $4.155. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2021.

Presentation details:Date: Tuesday, March 16Time: 2:30-3:00pm ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.23 percent and weekly performance of 28.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, VCNX reached to a volume of 3381194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Vaccinex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.48.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.82. With this latest performance, VCNX shares gained by 18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6121.41 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6092.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$650,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaccinex Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCNX.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 44.20% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 183,779, which is approximately 29.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 76,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in VCNX stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $0.21 million in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 141.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaccinex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 194,417 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 152,656 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 162,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,882 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 120,509 shares during the same period.