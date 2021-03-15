BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Ventas Inc. [VTR] – find out why.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on March 6, 2021 that Ventas to Present at Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Citi Conference”) on March 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

Over the last 12 months, VTR stock rose by 106.61%. The one-year Ventas Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.43. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.07 billion, with 374.48 million shares outstanding and 372.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, VTR stock reached a trading volume of 3132920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $50.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.45.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.33, while it was recorded at 56.65 for the last single week of trading, and 44.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.62 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $980,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

VTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 472.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,788 million, or 95.20% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,275,506, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,893,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.01 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 19,938,955 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 26,886,450 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 303,098,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,923,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,003 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,514,416 shares during the same period.