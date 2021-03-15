Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is 9.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] slipped around -0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.57 at the close of the session, down -3.43%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kipp deVeer is scheduled to present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

Ares Capital Corporation stock is now 9.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.83 and lowest of $18.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.26, which means current price is +13.16% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 3075037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.79, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.59. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.91.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.15. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $333,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Capital Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $2,521 million, or 32.80% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,169,619, which is approximately -2.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,042,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.48 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $98.98 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 13,006,130 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 11,261,869 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 111,481,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,749,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,573,690 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,771,779 shares during the same period.