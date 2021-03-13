Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Revenue clocked in at $15.10 million, up 0.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] gained 13.82% on the last trading session, reaching $4.94 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $27.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 6,553,398 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Shares”), to funds managed by Deerfield Management Company, L.P., which are existing investors in the Company, at a purchase price of $4.12 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $27.0 million. The offering is being made without an underwriter or a placement agent and as a result the Company will not be paying any underwriting discounts in connection with this offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Xeris intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, as will be disclosed in further detail in the prospectus supplement to be filed in connection with the offering.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 46.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.90 million with the latest information. XERS stock price has been found in the range of $4.46 to $5.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 4300555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

Trading performance analysis for XERS stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -33.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $127 million, or 55.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,172,459, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,647,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.02 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.92 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 8.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 2,104,890 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,748,348 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,795,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,648,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,828 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 564,028 shares during the same period.