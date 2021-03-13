Wall Street Analyst Upgrade 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] surged by $3.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.92 during the day while it closed the day at $29.92. The company report on March 11, 2021 that INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE:DDD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 3D Systems issued a press release on March 1, 2021, advising the market that it would fail to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner. The Company stated, “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” Based on this news, shares of 3D Systems fell by almost 30% over the next several trading sessions.

3D Systems Corporation stock has also gained 16.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDD stock has inclined by 189.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 454.07% and gained 185.50% year-on date.

The market cap for DDD stock reached $3.85 billion, with 124.13 million shares outstanding and 119.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.58M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 5135597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $25.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $30, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.74. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -45.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 454.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.01, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.89 and a Gross Margin at +40.55. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,503 million, or 68.70% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,317,108, which is approximately 8.613% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,428,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.85 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $259.82 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 10,287,035 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 8,787,840 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 64,571,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,646,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,819,315 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,003 shares during the same period.