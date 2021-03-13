Stephens lifts KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.16%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Peter Kelly to Lead KAR Global as Chief Executive Officer.

Jim Hallett Will Serve as Executive Chairman After Transition of Management Responsibilities.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces that Peter Kelly will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2021. Kelly has served as KAR Global’s president since 2019 and succeeds Jim Hallett who has led the company as CEO since 2009 and became Chairman in 2014. Hallett will become executive chairman of KAR Global and continue to advise the company on strategic and customer and investor relations matters. Hallett will continue serving as Chairman of the KAR Global Board of Directors, with Kelly being named as a new director beginning April 1, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, KAR stock dropped by -11.78%. The one-year KAR Auction Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for KAR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.03 billion, with 129.60 million shares outstanding and 128.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, KAR stock reached a trading volume of 4232970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KAR Stock Performance Analysis:

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.16. With this latest performance, KAR shares dropped by -15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KAR Auction Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.33. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $50 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,239 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,479,860, which is approximately -1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,284,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.13 million in KAR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.14 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 26,041,695 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 19,848,687 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 92,505,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,396,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,257,787 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,060,533 shares during the same period.