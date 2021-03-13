Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $110

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] gained 1.34% or 1.53 points to close at $115.84 with a heavy trading volume of 5169585 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a difficult year for all those affected by COVID-19, including our Company,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We feel confident we have turned the corner, and we expect growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021.”.

It opened the trading session at $114.46, the shares rose to $117.02 and dropped to $113.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPG points out that the company has recorded 68.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, SPG reached to a volume of 5169585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $110.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $88 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 94.37.

Trading performance analysis for SPG stock

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.03, while it was recorded at 112.80 for the last single week of trading, and 78.08 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.80 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.64.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.17. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 830.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $371,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $34,047 million, or 91.10% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,790,206, which is approximately 5.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,610,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.03 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 41,064,973 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 20,111,116 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 232,737,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,913,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,761,933 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,673 shares during the same period.