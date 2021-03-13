Market cap of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] reaches 32.56B – now what?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $82.48 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced that it will be participating in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference on March 11, 2021 and the Evercore ISI Energy Summit on March 17, 2021.

About Valero.

Valero Energy Corporation represents 407.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.56 billion with the latest information. VLO stock price has been found in the range of $81.48 to $84.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 4231718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $75.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $37, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.65 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.39, while it was recorded at 80.00 for the last single week of trading, and 56.10 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.46. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of -$143,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 326.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $25,792 million, or 79.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,647,781, which is approximately 11.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,285,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.1 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 5.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 31,941,672 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 32,040,762 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 248,718,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,701,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,116,858 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,714 shares during the same period.