Market cap of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] reaches 81.10M – now what?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] jumped around 0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.74 at the close of the session, up 14.22%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that TOMI Appoints Sales Vice Presidents for Its Commercial, Healthcare and Food Divisions.

Appointments Expected to Strengthen Sales Organization and Drive growth.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), has announced the appointment of the new sales vice presidents: Gary Zamieroski as Vice President, Sales for the Commercial division, Patrick Griffin as Vice President, Sales for the Hospital-HealthCare division and Kim Larkin as Vice President, Sales of the Food Safety division.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock is now 3.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOMZ Stock saw the intraday high of $4.9799 and lowest of $4.1485 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.04, which means current price is +23.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 215.60K shares, TOMZ reached a trading volume of 1096320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOMZ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has TOMZ stock performed recently?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.20.

Return on Total Capital for TOMZ is now -27.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 686.41. Additionally, TOMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] managed to generate an average of -$109,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of TOMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 181,028, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 66,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in TOMZ stocks shares; and BDO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in TOMZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:TOMZ] by around 421,572 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOMZ stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,572 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.