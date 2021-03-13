Market Analysts see Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.78%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Rush Street Interactive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

– Fourth Quarter Revenue of $100.0 Million, up 260% Year-over-Year -.

– Full Year 2020 Revenue of $278.5 Million, up 337% Year-over-Year -.

The average equity rating for RSI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.89 billion, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, RSI stock reached a trading volume of 5185953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.85, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rush Street Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] Insider Position Details

70 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 20,707,658 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,949,006 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,019,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,676,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,927,050 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,704,015 shares during the same period.