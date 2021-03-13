Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain 2.81% so far this year. What now?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.69%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members.

Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya Join Hims & Hers Board of Directors To Help the Company Pioneer a Better Way for Patients to Access Healthcare.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, announced the appointment of Andrea Perez and Ambar Bhattacharyya to the company’s Board of Directors. Following the company’s recent entry onto the NYSE, Perez and Bhattacharyya join Hims & Hers at a pivotal moment not only for the brand, but at an inflection point in the healthcare industry as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for equitable access to healthcare and highlighted the value of telemedicine.

Over the last 12 months, HIMS stock rose by 49.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 181.49 million shares outstanding and 64.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, HIMS stock reached a trading volume of 2027581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -36.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134 million, or 6.00% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,995,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.51 million in HIMS stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $13.52 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly -24.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 6,340,041 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,367,807 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,765,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,942,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,178,603 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,563,976 shares during the same period.