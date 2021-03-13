For Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

Athene Holding Ltd. [NYSE: ATH] jumped around 1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.80 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATH, TPCO, CHNG, CLGX; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Athene Holding Ltd. stock is now 17.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATH Stock saw the intraday high of $51.29 and lowest of $49.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.39, which means current price is +26.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ATH reached a trading volume of 4278105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATH shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Athene Holding Ltd. stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATH shares from 60 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athene Holding Ltd. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.29.

How has ATH stock performed recently?

Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, ATH shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.08, while it was recorded at 50.24 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.94. Athene Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATH is now 11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.59. Additionally, ATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] managed to generate an average of $1,141,481 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athene Holding Ltd. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Athene Holding Ltd. go to 9.34%.

Insider trade positions for Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]

There are presently around $8,603 million, or 90.00% of ATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATH stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 54,581,248, which is approximately -0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,980,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.99 million in ATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $548.84 million in ATH stock with ownership of nearly -26.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athene Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Athene Holding Ltd. [NYSE:ATH] by around 9,784,222 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 17,161,754 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 142,406,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,352,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,619,360 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,230 shares during the same period.