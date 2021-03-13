CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Stock trading around $15.04 per share: What’s Next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] gained 1.21% or 0.18 points to close at $15.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4206018 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that CNX Announces 13% Increase in Proved Reserves to 9.55 Tcfe.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) announced total proved reserves of 9.55 Tcfe, as of December 31, 2020, which is a 13% increase, compared to the previous year. CNX organically added 2,247 Bcfe of proved reserves through extensions and discoveries, which resulted in the company replacing over 440% of its 2020 net production of 511 Bcfe.

“The take-in transaction of CNX Midstream Partners LP resulted in a positive impact to our year-end PV-10 and proved reserves by structurally lowering CNX’s operating costs, which materially offset the impact of the lower SEC commodity price in 2020,” commented Yemi Akinkugbe, Chief Excellence Office. “We do not believe that our peers can replicate our cost structure, which should provide CNX with superior economic inventory for decades to come.”.

It opened the trading session at $14.62, the shares rose to $15.07 and dropped to $14.362, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNX points out that the company has recorded 41.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -230.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 4206018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNX stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CNX shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 369.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $3,020 million, or 93.80% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 35,507,974, which is approximately -0.222% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,986,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.83 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $269.34 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 15.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 26,274,192 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 25,944,198 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 148,593,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,811,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,346,858 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,349,381 shares during the same period.