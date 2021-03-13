Saturday, March 13, 2021
Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] is 20.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] closed the trading session at $6.29 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.50, while the highest price level was $6.35. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75003.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.73 percent and weekly performance of 22.61 percent. The stock has performed -45.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, BQ reached to a volume of 2414397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boqii Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 1.28

BQ stock trade performance evaluation

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -65.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -312.39. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$79,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 6,869,328 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,265 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 258,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,215,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,592,978 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,001 shares during the same period.

