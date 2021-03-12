ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] moved up 14.46: Why It’s Important

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.42%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 22, 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (“ZIM” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 22, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States 1-888-281-1167; Israel 03-918-0644; or international +44-20-3514-1906. To access the slide presentation, click here. The call will also be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.67 billion, with 114.50 million shares outstanding and 63.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 938.07K shares, ZIM stock reached a trading volume of 1509544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.27 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM], while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.35 and a Gross Margin at +7.39. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.07. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.