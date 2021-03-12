why Infosys Limited [INFY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.56

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] traded at a high on 03/10/21, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.68. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Up to $223b of the World’s Top 100 Brands’ Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Interbrand, a global brand consultancy firm, revealed that the potential risk in brand value of a data breach to the world’s 100 most valuable brands could amount to as much as $223b, according to a joint cybersecurity and brand value impact report launched. The report, called ‘Invisible Tech. Real Impact,’ examines the long-term impact of data breaches on value of the world’s top brands across sectors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7413608 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infosys Limited stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $79.10 billion, with 4.24 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 7413608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 50.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.80, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $12,727 million, or 17.60% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,461,284, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 41,742,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.75 million in INFY stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $544.08 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -34.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 89,508,116 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 109,871,198 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 481,962,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,341,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,337,187 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,836,605 shares during the same period.