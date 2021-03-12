Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] closed the trading session at $13.29 on 03/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.27, while the highest price level was $13.47. The company report on March 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group AG – CS.

– Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.83 percent and weekly performance of -4.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, CS reached to a volume of 4588844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.91.

CS stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 639.69. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 415.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 12.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $637 million, or 2.10% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: EARNEST PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,423,944, which is approximately 2.901% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.53 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $44.57 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 25.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 6,233,625 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,328,145 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 31,366,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,928,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,104,547 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,187 shares during the same period.