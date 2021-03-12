Wall Street Analyst Initiated ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] gained 25.00% on the last trading session, reaching $6.35 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that ContraFect Announces BARDA Contract Award for Up to $86.8 Million and Provides Business Outlook.

BARDA to provide funding for the ongoing Phase 3 DISRUPT study of exebacase for the treatment of patients with Staph aureus bloodstream infections.

Results from the Phase 3 DISRUPT study interim futility analysis anticipated in H2 2021.

ContraFect Corporation represents 27.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $175.51 million with the latest information. CFRX stock price has been found in the range of $5.01 to $6.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 237.67K shares, CFRX reached a trading volume of 5061608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContraFect Corporation is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for CFRX stock

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.02. With this latest performance, CFRX shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CFRX is now -223.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.06. Additionally, CFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] managed to generate an average of -$533,104 per employee.ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ContraFect Corporation posted -1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]

There are presently around $106 million, or 65.70% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 5,297,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.76% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 1,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 million in CFRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.07 million in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 2,273,804 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,225,465 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,236,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,735,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,273,301 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 927,958 shares during the same period.